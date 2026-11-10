The Ottaray Raw Bar and Taphouse in Greenville closes its doors

The Ottaray Raw Bar and Taphouse in Greenville announced Nov. 8 was its final day of operation. The seafood restaurant, located at 1418 Laurens Road, reported the closure was due to slow business.

“We poured our hearts, time, and energy into making The Ottaray something special,” read a social media post. “We gave it our all, and while things didn’t turn out the way we envisioned, we are incredibly proud of what we created and the memories made along the way.”

The restaurant served seafood meals such as shrimp, mussels, oysters and crab cakes. It opened in December 2024.