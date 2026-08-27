Greenville Chamber announces 53rd Leadership Greenville class

Greenville Chamber has chosen its participants for the 53rd Leadership Greenville class, the organization announced Aug. 26.

The participants, who will take part in a 10-month leadership development program exploring issues affecting the area, include:

Brad Albertson of The Hayes Approach

of The Hayes Approach Victoria Brioc of CTE IQ

of CTE IQ Cori Burnett of Michelin North America

of Michelin North America Regina Campbell of E3 Leadership Institute

of E3 Leadership Institute Ben Carroll of city of Greenville

of city of Greenville Robyn Conrad of Michelin, retired

of Michelin, retired Sarah Dant of 7Factor

of 7Factor Greg Deitz of Greenville Chamber

of Greenville Chamber Teri Donahoo of Pelham Medical Center

of Pelham Medical Center Jessica Eshan of Eyelit Technologies

of Eyelit Technologies Justin Felker of Arthur J. Gallagher

of Arthur J. Gallagher Rebecca Ferguson of Bold Move International

of Bold Move International Jake Fischer of Live Work Play Properties LLC

of Live Work Play Properties LLC Mallory Gantt of Jackson Lewis P.C.

of Jackson Lewis P.C. Kerwin Graham of Greenville Technical College

of Greenville Technical College Jay Handler of Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands SC

of Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands SC Elizabeth Healy of Prisma Health

of Prisma Health Corin Hewins of Coldwell Banker Caine

of Coldwell Banker Caine Matt Hodgin of Greenville Arena District

of Greenville Arena District Jen Hubbell of Jen Hubbell & Associates LLC

of Jen Hubbell & Associates LLC Loran Jarrett and Renae Swanson of USC Upstate

and of USC Upstate Allyson Johnson of United Way of Greenville County

of United Way of Greenville County Bill Keckeis of Messer Construction Co.

of Messer Construction Co. Candace Kobe of United Housing Connections

of United Housing Connections Othniel Lafitte of Palmetto State Bank

of Palmetto State Bank Carsen Landreth and Dean Stageberg of Harper General Contractors

and of Harper General Contractors Everett Lawrence of United Community

of United Community Ryan Lee of Novant Health

of Novant Health Ali McClure of Craig Gaulden Davis | PBK

of Craig Gaulden Davis | PBK Carol McEntyre of First Baptist Greenville

of First Baptist Greenville Chuck Moore of Bank of America Private Bank

of Bank of America Private Bank Don Morris of Family Hospice

of Family Hospice Amber Morrish of Junior League of Greenville

of Junior League of Greenville Jonathan Navarro of LS3P Associates LTD.

of LS3P Associates LTD. Sally Nesemeier of Pacolet Milliken

of Pacolet Milliken Laura Nicholas of Centre Stage

of Centre Stage LaTonya Phillips of Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County

of Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County Matt Plante of Fluor Corp.

of Fluor Corp. Vee Popat of Fine Arts Center, Greenville County Schools

of Fine Arts Center, Greenville County Schools LaQuita Pressley of BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina

of BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Jennifer Remsberg of GE Vernova

of GE Vernova Ray Reulbach of VisitGreenvilleSC

of VisitGreenvilleSC Sam Rogers of Marsh Bell Construction

of Marsh Bell Construction Elizabeth Roser of Hollingsworth Funds

of Hollingsworth Funds Michael Roth of TMC Development

of TMC Development Casey Seinturier of Verdae Development Inc.

of Verdae Development Inc. Matthew Smith of US&S Inc.

of US&S Inc. Kevin Suddeth of Greenville Police Department

of Greenville Police Department Everick Sullivan of Everick A. Sullivan Foundation

of Everick A. Sullivan Foundation Scurry Tharpe of Huntington Bank

of Huntington Bank Ashley Umbriano of Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd PA

of Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd PA Tom Wagner of World Acceptance Corp.

of World Acceptance Corp. Jeff White of Brasfield & Gorrie

“We are excited to welcome Leadership Greenville Class 53 and the diverse perspectives, experiences and leadership they bring to the program,” said Cheryl Garrison, executive director of the Greenville Chamber Foundation and vice president of talent and leadership with the Greenville Chamber. “This class represents the strength of our community and we look forward to equipping these leaders to make a meaningful impact on Greenville’s future.”

Since its inception in 1973, more than 2,500 people have graduated from Leadership Greenville.