Milliken and Contec Inc. to produce disinfectant for fight against coronavirus

As the demand for disinfectants continue to rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, Spartanburg-based companies Milliken and Contec Inc. have joined together to mass-produce Contect Inc.’s Sporicidin brand disinfectant — used often to treat mold and water damage — which is qualified to kill the coronavirus.

“Spartanburg companies are rising to meet the global challenges brought on by COVID-19,” Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company, said in a release. “Partnering with Contec Inc. was a natural fit, and gave Milliken the opportunity to quickly reconfigure our manufacturing capabilities and rapidly solve problems for our customers and communities.”

Production of the disinfectant started on May 12.

Sporicidin brand disinfectant products were introduced in 1978. Health care facilities have often used the products for infection and contamination control.

Milliken, an industrial manufacturer, was able to secure regulatory approval from the Environmental Protection Agency while also setting up raw material supply chain partners, modifying manufacturing equipment, arranging inventory storage and designing new environmental, health and safety training and protocols to safely produce a quality disinfectant, according to the release. Contec Inc. produces cleaning supplies and disinfectants.

“Milliken immediately came to mind when we decided to bring on a new manufacturing partner,” Jack McBride, Contec Inc.’s CEO, said. “Milliken is a trusted, key community player with the mass production, quality systems and speed-to-market capabilities needed to help us provide critical cleaning solutions to health care facilities without delay.”