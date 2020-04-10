Coldwell Banker Caine and Rosenfield Properties partner for next Courtview phase

Coldwell Banker Caine has partnered with Rosenfield Properties to represent the building, selling and marketing of the second phase of Courtview Townhomes.

The second phase will bring eight new town houses to the corner of Gibbs and Mayfield streets behind the Kroc Tennis Center, near the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail and the future site of Unity Park.

“We are thrilled to represent a project with Ryan [Rosenfield of Rosenfield Properties], an incredible Caine agent and leader,” said Erika DeRoberts, senior vice president of builder relations and broker in charge at Coldwell Banker Caine. “Courtview Townes has an extraordinary location in downtown Greenville poised for incredible future growth with the developments of Unity Park and The Commons literally steps away.”

These new units will feature all-brick exteriors, two-car garages, private balconies, floor plans with the master bedroom on the main level, granite countertops, hardwood floors and tiled showers. Buyers can customize interior elements such as paint colors, fixtures, and cabinetry.

Phase two of the Courtview Townhomes will break ground later this spring.