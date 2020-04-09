Caldwell Constructors awarded contracts for 3 Upstate projects

Greenville-based construction company Caldwell Constructors announced that it has been awarded contracts for three significant commercial properties across the Upstate: Asbury Hills Camp and Retreat Center in Cleveland, Bannister Wyatt & Stalvey Law Firm in Greenville and Burdette Central in Simpsonville.

“We are thrilled to begin work on each of these exciting projects across the Upstate,” says Gary Caldwell, president of Caldwell Constructors. “Each project is identifiable within the community as well as unique in its own way. We look forward to delivering a new space our clients can be proud of for many years to come.”

Asbury Hills Camp and Retreat Center is the second project for Caldwell Constructors at the camp. For this project, Caldwell will execute extensive sitework and building construction for a new pool, pool house and future athletic facilities.

The future Bannister Wyatt & Stalvey Law Firm located at 24 Cleveland St. in downtown Greenville is the site of the old Chamber of Commerce building. This project will feature a 13,700-square-foot interior and exterior renovation.

Burdette Central, located in downtown Simpsonville, will consist of a detailed renovation of a building listed on the National Register of Historic Places, as well as feature finished restaurant and retail space.

All projects are slated for completion by July 2020.