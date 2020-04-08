Former Rite Aid property at Main and Stone sold

The long vacant former Rite Aid Pharmacy on the corner of North Main Street and East Stone Avenue in Greenville may soon be redeveloped.

Oxford Capital Partners, a real estate investment, development and management firm with offices in Greenville and Dallas, Texas, recently closed on the acquisition of the 11,350-square-foot property at 1 E. Stone Ave.

The company is currently marketing and refining the redevelopment plan, but envisions a single-tenant medical, fitness or retail user to take the entire building or a multi-tenant redevelopment scenario with two +-2,700-square-foot retail/restaurant opportunities and a +-6,000-square-foot medical or office opportunity, says Harrison Horowitz, Oxford Capital Partners.

John Odom and Rakan Draz of Avison Young brokered the sale from an out-of-state seller and will handle the leasing. So far, leasing activity has been strong, says Horowitz.

Other Oxford Capital Partner projects in Greenville include Village of West Greenville and Shops of Overbrook on East North Street.