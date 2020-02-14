Creek Walk Tiny Homes bring simplified living to the Upstate

In July 2019, the Creek Walk tiny home community became the latest neighborhood to welcome the trendy simplified living lifestyle to Upstate. The neighborhood is located in Travelers Rest at 976 Geer Highway, just twenty minutes from downtown Greenville.

“Everyone who moves here expects to get rid of stuff. Sometimes they have anxiety about it, but once they start doing it I get texts like “Justin, I started throwing away stuff, it feels great!” says Justin Draplin, owner and developer of Creek Walk. “An important part of the community is the simplified living aspect. People make comments to me like, “I can clean this whole house in thirty minutes!”

Draplin shares the story of one resident who has chosen to put his baby grand piano in the community house since he doesn’t have room for it in his home. The resident is planning to host classes and meet his neighbors.

The community house has also provided space for residents’ Christmas parties, art lessons, and will host other community events in the future. In addition to a common area, it has a full kitchen, a tiny library, and private office spaces.

“In a lot of ways, community is pre-built here. If you want to walk or bike on the Swamp Rabbit Trail, you don’t have to get in a car or go and meet somewhere, you can just knock on your neighbor’s door,” says Draplin. “I find that people in tiny-home communities want that connection, and they’re more willing to be open and invite others inside.”

“A lot of communities in Greenville are moving towards village-like atmospheres,” notes Stephanie Brilliant, Creek Walk’s PR project manager. “Tiny home communities are like that on a smaller and more simplistic scale, but they are also more intimate because you are closer to nature and to your neighbors. You know people there are wanting to get to know you. It makes a big difference in connection.”

Creek Walk’s move-in ready tiny homes start at $74,000. Of the community’s 37 home sites, only 6 are left.