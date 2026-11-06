$75M Address Beaumont Mill residential development breaks ground in downtown Spartanburg

Commuters and visitors traveling to downtown Spartanburg along North Pine Street will soon pass a new landmark into the Hub City as work on the $75 million, 275-unit Address Beaumont Mill takes shape.

The multifamily residential project is being spearheaded by Greenville, North Carolina-based Taft Family Ventures, which welcomed local leaders and development partners at a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 5 on the project site at the corner of Isom and North Pine streets.

The project is on the site of the former Beaumont Mill and abuts one of the primary corridors into downtown.

The multifamily apartment community is designed to reflect the property’s textile heritage while providing modern amenities like resort-style pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Each unit will be outfitted with smart-home technology, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Some units will offer private fenced yards or balconies.

The project will also incorporate a new spur of the Daniel Morgan Trail, a system of 55 miles of existing and planned interconnected trails throughout Spartanburg’s urban core.

According to Taft Family Ventures Principal Thomas Taft Jr., the first units are expected to be complete and ready for leasing by the end of 2027. The remainder of the units should be complete by spring 2028. Nearly 30 units will be designated as workforce housing.

Taft Family Ventures is not new to the Upstate. Among the developer’s other projects are Judson Mill Lofts in Greenville and Residences at Century Park in Greer.