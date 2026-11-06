PNC Bank to open 16 new Upstate SC branches

PNC Bank plans to add 42 new branches in high-growth South Carolina markets by 2031, including 16 in the Upstate.

The Pennsylvania-based bank announced its expansion plans within the Palmetto State on Nov. 6. Twelve of the new branches will be located in Greenville and four will be in Spartanburg.

Bobby Chesney, PNC regional president for Western Carolinas, said adding the new branches in Greenville and Spartanburg over the next five years reflects the bank’s confidence in the region.

“The Upstate is one of the Southeast’s most dynamic economies, and all of us at PNC look forward to growing our local business alongside the individuals and organizations shaping its bright future,” Chesney said

In South Carolina, PNC Bank will also open new branch locations in:

Charleston: 9 branches

Columbia: 9 branches

Myrtle Beach: 5 branches

Hilton Head: 3 branches .

These new branches are part of PNC Bank’s larger expansion plan across the United States. The bank plans to invest around $2.5 billion to add more than 370 new branches and create 2,400 new jobs by 2031.

For more information, visit pnc.mediaroom.com/2026-11-06-PNC-Bank-Expands-Branch-Buildout-to-More-Than-370,-Will-Build-60-Branches-Per-Year.