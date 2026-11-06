Miracle Hill Ministries to hold grand opening of new coffee shop

Miracle Hill Ministries will hold a grand opening for its new coffee shop and workplace development program Nov. 11.

Fresh Start CoffeeWorks Cafe is located at 200 W. Washington St. and will support job readiness and discipleship for women transitioning from Miracle Hill programs and shelters, helping create pathways to new opportunities and lasting growth.

The shop will sell seasonal lattes and espressos along with pastries and sandwiches and also offers a coffee subscription service.

For more information, visit mhfreshstart.org.