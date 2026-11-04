Former West End restaurant Smoke on the Water reopening near Pelham Road

More than two years after leaving its spot in downtown Greenville, Smoke on the Water is reopening near Pelham Road and Interstate 85.

“Greenville, the wait is finally over! 957 days,” a social post read. “Countless delays. A whole lot of hard work. And more patience from y’all than we could have ever asked for. Smoke on the Water is officially reopening Friday, November 6!”

The well-known Southern tavern stood in the West End for 20 years at 1 Augusta St. before it closed its doors in March 2024 to relocate. Nic & Norman’s moved in to the Augusta Street space.

Smoke on The Water’s new location is at 64 E. Beacon Drive, east of Greenville. Construction began in July 2025. The new location features a larger square footage to accommodate more kitchen and dining space, as well as room for catering production.

The restaurant will serve classics such as prime rib, fried green tomatoes, shrimp and grits, and pulled pork. For more information, visit saucytavern.com.