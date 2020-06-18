14 BMW employees have COVID-19 at its Greer plant

BMW announced on Thursday, June 18 that there are 14 employees with active cases of COVID-19 at its Spartanburg County facility.

The cases are unrelated to one another, according to a statement from the manufacturer’s spokesperson. Associates who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been put in quarantine. The areas of the plant where the employees worked have gone through a thorough disinfection.

BMW recently recorded its 5 millionth vehicle made in the United States at the Greer plant.

“The health and safety of all persons working at BMW Manufacturing has always been our top priority,” the spokesperson said. “Since restarting production on May 4, numerous safety procedures have been implemented according to the recommendations of state and local governments and health authorities.”

The company, she said, continues to observe strict safety precautions in order to ensure all employees are protected.

BMW suspended production in March due to the pandemic. After initially planning to reopen in mid-April, the plant started up again on May 4.